Kareena Kapoor Khan's Phone Choice Proves She's Just Like Us

You'd think a Bollywood superstar would always have the latest, most expensive gadgets. But in a recent Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she's a sensible and relatable buyer. While sharing a quick snap of her car’s infotainment screen, as she enjoyed Dire Straits' "Sultans of Swing," eagle-eyed fans spotted a surprising detail. The screen revealed the exact smartphone she uses daily, a choice that has fans buzzing.

The Phone Bebo Still Trusts

Interestingly, Kareena is still holding on to a flagship device Apple launched back in September 2023. Her Insta story reveals that the Bollywood diva uses iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite two newer iPhone generations arriving since then, the actress hasn’t switched, proving just how relevant and powerful the device remains even in 2025.

Why iPhone 15 Pro Max Still Holds Up

iPhone 15 Pro Max makes so much sense even after two generations of iPhones have followed since then. iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a premium build with a titanium frame that balances durability with lightness. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED panel with ProMotion for smooth scrolling. The A17 Pro chip inside powers the show, and the phone comes with a strong battery life. The phone boasts a triple camera setup a 48MP main sensor and 5x telephoto zoom. iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with USB-C with superfast data transfer speeds.

The Original Price Tag

At launch in India, this flagship started at Rs 1,59,900, making it one of Apple’s most expensive models at the time.

Bollywood’s Enduring Tech Trend