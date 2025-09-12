Nothing Just Revealed the Ear 3 Case, But What Does That Mysterious "Talk" Button Actually Do? | Image: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3 is slowly being revealed ahead of its launch. The London-based brand, known for its love of transparent hardware and minimalist design, has teased its next pair of earbuds - the Nothing Ear (3) for the second time. The new model is scheduled to launch in India on September 18, 2025, and as usual, the company has everyone talking even before the official announcement.

A Familiar but Evolved Design

From the teaser image posted by the company on X (formerly Twitter), it’s clear that Nothing isn’t straying too far from its design playbook. The semi-transparent charging case makes a return, giving that futuristic “see-through tech” vibe the brand has built its identity on. The earbuds themselves are expected to feature a transparent stem design, much like the Ear 2, but with some refinements.

Early hints suggest that the Ear 3 could debut in a sleek black shade, possibly joined by other colour options to widen the appeal. Nothing’s hardware has always struck a balance between style and function, so it’s no surprise that the design continues to feel instantly recognisable while still looking fresh.

The Mystery of the “Talk” Button

What really sparked curiosity in the teaser, though, was the presence of a new button labelled “Talk” on the case. The company hasn’t revealed what this feature does, which leaves us with questions like, could it be a shortcut for activating voice assistants or a new way to quickly jump into transparency mode? Or maybe even a function to enable real-time translation during conversations?

Given Nothing’s reputation for playful marketing, the “Talk” button could be a headline feature designed to stand out in an increasingly crowded earbud market. If it does turn out to offer something beyond the usual ANC and voice assistant controls, it could be one of the biggest talking points at launch.