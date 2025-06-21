Katie Price’s AI Twin is Always Online and Ready to Flirt with You | Image: Instagram

After health, education and our jobs, AI is now taking over human fantasies too. In this case, an AI twin of a popular model is making money while the real one sleeps. Meet Jordan- a new AI Katie Price in town that does not sleep, eat, or age. Best part- she remembers your name and is always available. Truly 24/7. Why? Because her diet includes just AI.

The former British glamour model, Katie Price, has partnered up with OhChat- an AI-backed website for spicy interactions, to build a digital version of herself. Digital Katie, or “Jordan” as she was known in her early tabloid days, may fulfill fan desires without the real Katie having to raise a finger.

OhChat, an eight-month-old business, is bringing influencer culture to bizarre new heights. The site creates AI-powered celebrity avatars that text, talk, and connect with fans. The twist? These talks are “emotionally intimate” and not your typical “good morning” texts. The website describes itself as the "number one place to experience our superModels, in an uncensored multi-modal chat.”

OhChat is marketed as “OnlyFans meets OpenAI” with 200,000 users, and mostly in the US. This startup involves Katie Price and others. OhChat now also has Baywatch star Carmen Electra. AI twins learn to match their speech, emotions, and personality resulting in an unsettlingly real chatbot.

A subscription menu shows how much it costs. The website asks 4.99 per month for unlimited texts, $9.99 for $800 for audio and photographs, or $29.99 for VIP interactive experiences.

AI Will Not Just Take Jobs.