Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 1 July 2025 at 14:59 IST

Keep Your WhatsApp Secure, Enable This Quick Setting Now

WhatsApp is a popular chat app that also makes it a favoured target for hackers. Here is how you can safeguard your WhatsApp by enabling this quick setting.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Keep Your WhatsApp Secure, Enable This Quick Setting Now
Keep Your WhatsApp Secure, Enable This Quick Setting Now | Image: AP

Keeping your online accounts safe in today’s digital world has become more important than ever. Hackers are always on the hunt for ways to break into apps like WhatsApp and remotely access them to exploit users financially. This is why the extra security measures like Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) can protect your account from being hacked.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used modes of communication, but sometimes our accounts can be at risk. A simple password is not enough to keep hackers away. Two-Factor Authentication, or 2FA, adds an extra layer of security to make sure nobody else can access your WhatsApp.

2FA is one of the easiest ways to make your WhatsApp more secure. It helps protect your account by asking for a special code in addition to your password. This extra step can stop hackers from getting in.

What is 2FA or Two Factor Authentication?

Two-Factor Authentication, or 2FA, is an extra layer of security for your online accounts. It uses not one but two pieces of information, like an OTP sent to your phone. This makes it hard for hackers to get inside your account, even if they have managed to gain access to your passwords somehow. 

When you turn on 2FA for WhatsApp, you're adding a strong protective screen on your app against hackers. When someone tries to access your WhatsApp on a new device, they will need a special code you set up. This means that even if someone steals your password, they won’t be able to open your chats without this code.

How to Activate 2FA on WhatsApp?

Setting up 2FA is easy on WhatsApp. Just go to your WhatsApp settings, find the “Two-Step Verification” option, and follow the instructions to create a PIN. 

  • First, open the WhatsApp app
  • Go to the Settings option
  • Next, click on the Account section
  • You will see the option of Two-step verification, tap on it
  • Now tap on Enable
  • Set a 6-digit PIN that is easy to remember
  • If you want, you can also add an email address.
  • Tap on Done. Your Two-Factor Authentication is now activated

Read More: NASA’s Real Rocket Missions and Spacewalks Coming to Netflix

Published 1 July 2025 at 14:59 IST