NASA’s Real Rocket Missions and Spacewalks Coming to Netflix

NASA is leaving science books and coming straight to your Netflix queue. NASA+, the space agency's free streaming service, will officially be available on Netflix starting this summer, Netflix announced in a blog post. The streaming giant will show NASA+ live feeds in the Netflix interface alongside your Netflix series.

You can watch genuine rocket launches, astronauts walking in space, and amazing vistas of Earth from space at your favourite binge-watch site. No, it's not a new space show. It's not a new version of Gravity or Interstellar. It is the real, live video from NASA missions. You can watch live space news, mission briefings, interviews, and exclusive documentaries all from the Netflix app.

“Netflix reaches more than 700 million people worldwide. By hitching a ride on that starship-sized audience, NASA isn’t just widening the lens on its missions — it’s flinging the hatch open. The agency has long experimented with video, audio, social feeds, and real-time events, but this partnership brings the cosmos into one of the world’s most familiar ecosystems: the living room,” Netflix writes in its blog post.

NASA has its own app and website, where you may get NASA+ for free. But it is also true that most people don’t open the NASA app every day. With Netflix, it’s a different story. The streaming giant enjoys more than 700 million logins across the globe. The idea is to bring NASA into a familiar ecosystem. Basically, if you won't go to NASA, NASA will come to you. The space agency is trying to make space science easier to understand and, to be honest, cool again in a time when people are watching cat videos, conspiracy theories, and 30-second reels. And if putting it on Netflix helps a new generation look up at the stars with interest instead of confusion, that's a win.

NASA says that the “agency’s broader efforts include connecting with as many people as possible through video, audio, social media, and live events. The goal is simple: to bring the excitement of the agency’s discoveries, inventions, and space exploration to people, wherever they are.”

What can you watch?

The exact program hasn't been fully released yet, but you can expect- live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, behind-the-scenes access to mission control, aerial views of Earth from the International Space Station and new science explainers and docu-style video. These feeds are supposed to be on-demand, so you won't have to get up at 3 AM to watch a rocket launch, unless you like that sort of thing.