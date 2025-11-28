Keeping Cool: Heat a Key Challenge for Data Centers and AI

The global boom in data centres as companies increasingly outsource information storage and ramp up use of energy-intensive artificial intelligence, is creating a key challenge for the industry - how to keep cool.

An outage at the world's biggest exchange operator, CME Group, from late Thursday that halted trade on its popular currency platform and in futures spanning foreign exchange, commodities, Treasuries and stocks has put a spotlight on data centres overheating.

The problem was a cooling issue at data centres operated by Dallas-headquartered CyrusOne, which operates more than 55 centres in the US, Europe and Japan. CyrusOne said on Friday its engineering teams were on site at the data centre near Chicago to get the cooling system back online.

WHAT CAUSES THE HEAT?

High-powered AI and cloud servers crunching data need huge amounts of power, which gives off intense heat that traditional air cooling systems are often unable to cool properly. Data centres contain racks of servers stacked together, which are constantly turned on, consuming power. As they heat up, they require constant cooling.

"The chips that are in those data centres need to stay within certain temperatures, otherwise they either malfunction or they turn off," said Daniel Mewton, a partner in the infrastructure, energy and natural resources practice at law firm Slaughter and May.

WHAT CAN DATA CENTRE OPERATORS DO ABOUT IT?

More data centres are looking to use water or specialised coolants instead of air cooling, as liquid cooling can be 3,000 times more efficient than air at removing heat. Liquid cooling, however, can create its own challenges, including potential leaks, corrosion and the need for specialised maintenance. It can also be water-intensive.

Companies are looking to find ways to reduce outside coolants. Microsoft last year launched a new data centre design that consumes zero water for cooling.

According to the company, its new technologies recycle water through a closed loop, circulating between the servers and chillers to dissipate heat without needing a fresh supply.

There are also systems to recover and reuse waste heat from data centres.

HOW COMMON ARE OUTAGES LINKED TO COOLING ISSUES?

Mewton said that in general, data centre outages were "extremely uncommon" because of contractual requirements for operators to keep them almost always online.

"You need to be up more than 99.99% of the time sometimes," he said. While outages overall were fairly unusual, specific issues directly affecting cooling systems were "even rarer", Mewton said. "What I most often hear (about) is obviously power issues," he said.

A WAVE OF DEAL-MAKING FOR DATA CENTRE COOLING

The global appetite for data centres has sparked a wave of deal-making across the industry as companies race to build capacity to meet the surge in power and cooling needs.

Law firm White and Case estimates that up to 40% of total energy consumption in data centres is spent on cooling them down, making it a big business.