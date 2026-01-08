Laid Off from Software Job Just Because I Didn’t Respond to Manager’s Message During Holiday: Gurgaon Techie’s Post Sparks Debate

New Delhi: Jobs that pay the bills are often the backbone of stability for millions of professionals in India. Yet, the challenge of finding the right balance between work and personal life continues to be a recurring struggle in the country’s fast‑paced corporate culture. A recent post by a Gurgaon‑based software developer has brought this issue into sharp focus, after he claimed he was laid off for not responding to his manager’s message during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Techie’s Account

The 29‑year‑old developer shared his experience on Reddit, saying he was terminated without warning or a performance improvement plan. According to his account, he was traveling in a high‑altitude area with poor mobile signal and could not reply to his manager’s message. He alleged that the manager interpreted this as deliberate avoidance, leading to his dismissal.

The developer emphasised that the layoff was not performance‑related and expressed concern that his employment documents may not be released smoothly. He described the incident as stemming from “ego” and said it left him without a backup source of income.

India’s technology sector has long been admired for its talent pool, but it also faces criticism for blurred boundaries between professional and personal time. With remote work, global clients, and competitive markets, employees often find themselves expected to be available beyond office hours. At the same time, managers face pressures to ensure productivity and responsiveness in a highly competitive environment.

This tension between availability and personal space is not unique to one company or individual. It reflects a broader cultural challenge in India’s corporate ecosystem, where expectations of constant connectivity collide with the need for rest and family time.

Coping With Layoffs

Following the incident, the Gurgaon techie updated his LinkedIn and Naukri profiles and began applying for new roles. He described the job market as “brutal,” especially with rising competition in the AI sector, and noted that interviews now demand a wide range of skills, even when not directly relevant to the role.

