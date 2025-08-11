Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 Launched With MediaTek Chip, 5000mAh Battery

Lava has launched its new phone, called the Blaze AMOLED 2, in India, shortly after the Blaze Dragon. As the name suggests, it features an AMOLED display, alongside other notable highlights such as a fast-charging 5000mAh battery and a MediaTek processor. The launch also comes as part of Lava’s strategy to double down on its entry-level offerings, which accounted for a 136 per cent year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2025.

“With the Blaze AMOLED 2, we are introducing an ultra slim flat AMOLED display with 7.55 mm thickness which is best-in-class, lightest in the segment at 178 grams, presently in the industry,” said Sumit Singh, Head—Product, Lava International Limited.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 price in India

The new Blaze AMOLED 2 costs ₹13,499 for a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be available to buy from August 16 in Midnight Black and White Feather colours.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 specifications

Featuring support for dual SIM cards, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. Users can expand the RAM by up to 6GB using the virtual expansion functionality. While 128GB of storage on the phone should be sufficient, users can add a microSD card to expand the space. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 runs Android 15 with no custom skin or bloatware. Lava has promised one Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates on the Blaze AMOLED 2.