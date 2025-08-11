Oppo Launches K13 Turbo Pro With Built-In Fan, Prices Start At ₹37,999

Oppo Phone with Air Cooling: Oppo has launched the K13 Turbo Series phones for the Indian market. According to a statement, Oppo is offering two smartphones in the K13 Turbo series, the Pro and the Standard variant. The mobile phone maker says they come with a cooling fan technology, and it is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, and has a 1.5K AMOLED display.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro:

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Price

You can choose the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in two variants. The price of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro with 8GB+ 256GB variant starts at ₹37,999. If you want more performance and RAM, then the price of the 12GB + 256GB variant is ₹39,999. Similarly, the price of the regular variant starts at ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and goes to ₹29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. You can choose the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and the regular variant from two colour options. These are: Purple Phantom and Silver Knight.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Offers

Oppo will open the pre-bookings of the K13 Turbo mobile phones from August 11, 2025, and it will go on sale from August 15, 2025. If you pre-book the smartphone, then you can avail of an instant discount of ₹3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, bringing the price of the K13 Turbo Pro 5G down to ₹34,999 and ₹36,999 respectively. Additionally, the K13 Turbo 5G will cost you starting from ₹24,999 and ₹26,999, respectively.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Cooling Fan Technology

Oppo has equipped the K13 Turbo Pro and the regular variant with cooling fan technology, which the company says comes with active and passive cooling technology. This phone comes with an in-built cooling fan with turbo luminous ring, and claims to have the highest thermal performance.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Display

Oppo is offering the K13 Turbo Series smartphones with an AMOLED display. Both smartphones have a 6.8-inch screen size, and they come with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and they can support up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Battery Pack

The Oppo K13 Turbo regular and the Pro variant come with a 7,000mAh battery pack, and there is also an 80W Super Flash charger available with the mobile phone.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Processor

Regarding the processor, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen4 processor, and Oppo says it has a surge of 31 per cent boost in CPU speed and a 49 per cent higher GPU performance. The regular variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Camera