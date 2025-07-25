Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched With 5000mAh Battery, Qualcomm Chip—Costs Under ₹10,000

Lava’s new smartphone, Blaze Dragon 5G, has arrived in India, featuring a Qualcomm chipset for the first time under ₹10,000. Powering the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with a claimed AnTuTu score of 450,000. In the real world, this chip can handle multiple apps and then some for light users who typically go for phones in this price bracket.

“Dragon 5G is built to deliver the ruthless power and performance the youth seek today, along with features that truly make it a reliable all-day companion,” said Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Limited.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India

The new Blaze Dragon 5G comes in a single model, priced at ₹9,999. You can use a bank offer to shave off ₹1,000 and buy the phone at the launch price of ₹8,999. The smartphone goes on sale from August 1 on Amazon in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colours.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G specifications

Lava’s new Blaze Dragon 5G boasts a 6.745-inch HD+ display, which the company claims offers “clear visuals and vibrant colours for an enjoyable viewing experience.” Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. You can extend RAM capacity dynamically up to 4GB using the memory expansion functionality. The phone runs Android 15, offering a bloat-free experience. It is also eligible for one Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.