Lava Bold 2 5G Launches With AMOLED Display, 5000mAh Battery: Price in India, Full Specifications

Lava has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Lava Bold 2 5G, a new device that brings an AMOLED display and a large battery to the sub-₹15,000 segment. The smartphone is positioned as a successor to the earlier Bold series models and aims to strengthen the company’s presence in India’s entry-level 5G market.

Display and performance

The Lava Bold 2 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and improved visibility while watching videos or gaming.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6070 processor, a chipset designed for affordable 5G smartphones. It is paired with 6GB RAM and supports additional virtual RAM expansion. For storage, the device offers 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Cameras and software

On the back, the Lava Bold 2 5G includes a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a secondary sensor. The camera system supports features such as portrait mode, night mode, and AI scene detection. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with an 8MP front camera.

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The smartphone runs Android 15 out of the box with a near-stock Android interface, which has been one of Lava’s key differentiators in the budget segment.

Battery and connectivity

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, designed to deliver a full day of usage on a single charge. It supports 33W fast charging via USB-C.

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Connectivity options include:

5G support Dual-band Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.2 GPS USB Type-C port

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Price in India