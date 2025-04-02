Lava Bold 5G Launched, Brings 3D Curved AMOLED Display For Under ₹11,000

Lava Mobile has launched Bold 5G, its latest smartphone that brings features such as a 3D curved AMOLED display, a fast-charging 5000mAh battery, and a 64MP camera system for less than ₹11,000. Lava claims the Bold 5G is the segment's first 120Hz display, and that the phone’s processor also makes it one of the fastest in its price category. Here are the full specifications and the price of the Lava Bold 5G.

Lava Bold 5G price in India

The new Bold 5G smartphone from Lava is priced at ₹10,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the company said this is an introductory price, meaning the phone’s cost may be increased later. The Lava Bold 5G also has a 6GB and an 8GB RAM option, the prices of which are unspecified currently. It will be available in Sapphire Blue colour only from April 8 on Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G on both SIM card slots, the Lava Bold 5G boasts a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering it is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, based on a 6nm process, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone supports microSD card expandability while offering Android 14-based software out of the box. The company claims the phone’s software is bloat-free and that it will be upgradable to Android 15.