Lava Bold N2 Lite Budget 4G Phone Launched in India, Costs ₹6,499 Effectively

Lava has expanded its entry-level smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Lava Bold N2 Lite, a budget 4G device aimed at first-time users and those looking for a basic, reliable smartphone.

Price in India

The handset is priced at ₹7,399, with an effective price of ₹6,499 after launch offers. It will go on sale starting April 10 via Amazon. Lava is offering coupon discounts of up to ₹500 on the Bold N2 Lite on buying its first, second, and third units.

Focus on essentials: display, battery, and usability

The Bold N2 Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling compared to standard 60Hz panels typically seen in this segment. The large screen is positioned for content consumption, including video streaming and browsing.

Powering the device is the UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM along with virtual RAM support and 64GB internal storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512GB, making it suitable for basic apps and media usage.

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The phone runs on Android 15 Go Edition, which is designed for entry-level hardware with a lighter, cleaner interface and minimal bloatware.

Camera and battery specifications

On the camera front, the device includes a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup with multiple modes such as portrait, HDR, and night mode. A 5MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

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The Bold N2 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver all-day usage under normal conditions. It supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity and durability

The smartphone supports dual SIM 4G connectivity and includes Band 28 support, which is designed to improve network coverage, particularly in low-signal areas.