Lava Bold N2 Pro With Water-Resistant Body Launched, Priced at ₹7,999

Lava has launched the Bold N2 Pro in India, featuring a smooth display, a long-lasting battery, and a water-resistant body. It also marks the brand's debut on Flipkart as it looks to expand its reach in the online market. The Bold N2 Pro is positioned as an entry-level 4G smartphone aimed at first-time users, with a focus on display smoothness, camera capability, and durability.

Price in India

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on sale starting April 6 via Flipkart. The Bold N2 Pro will be available in Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold colour options.

Focus on everyday usability

The Bold N2 Pro is built around a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature that is still relatively uncommon in this price segment. The higher refresh rate is aimed at delivering smoother scrolling and a more responsive experience during everyday use such as browsing and video playback.

Powering the device is the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM along with virtual RAM support and 128GB internal storage. This setup is designed for basic tasks such as calling, messaging, social media, and light multitasking.

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Camera and battery

On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP AI rear camera, while the front houses an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The camera setup is positioned to handle everyday photography needs rather than advanced imaging use cases.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver all-day usage under typical conditions. It supports Type-C charging, with 10W standard charging and up to 18W fast charging support.

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Durability and additional features

Lava is also highlighting durability as a key aspect of the Bold N2 Pro. The device comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it more resilient in everyday conditions compared to typical entry-level smartphones.