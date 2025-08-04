Lava Launches Probuds N21 Neckband with 40-Hour Playtime and Dash Switch at Rs 999

Homegrown brand Lava has announced the launch of Probuds N21, a new wireless neckband under its audio accessory range. Priced at Rs 999, the product is now available across Lava’s online store and retail outlets.

Probuds N21 is aimed at budget-conscious users looking for a daily-use Bluetooth audio option. It features a neckband design made of silicone and comes in three colour variants: Panther Black, Firefly Green, and Kai Orange. The key feature Lava is promoting is its magnetic Dash Switch control, which allows users to start or pause playback and answer or end calls simply by separating or attaching the magnetic earbuds. This feature eliminates the need to press buttons during music playback or while attending calls.

Battery life is another key specification. Lava claims that the Probuds N21 can run up to 40 hours on a full charge. It also supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port, delivering up to 12 hours of usage with just 10 minutes of charge. The device includes a 10mm dynamic driver and supports Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), intended to offer better call clarity in noisy environments. Additionally, the earphones claim 50ms low latency for gaming and media, which could appeal to casual mobile gamers.

Lava Probuds N21 uses Bluetooth 5.3 and supports dual device pairing, allowing the user to stay connected to two devices simultaneously. Voice assistant integration is also supported. The neckband has an IPX6 rating, which suggests resistance against sweat and splashes, making it usable during workouts or outdoor activities.