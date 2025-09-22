Lava Play Ultra Review: A Solid Mid-Ranger That Keeps Things Simple

Lava has been steadily building its portfolio of clean, no-nonsense smartphones, and the latest Play Ultra continues that trend. Priced at ₹14,999, it promises a mix of solid performance, clean software, and dependable hardware without unnecessary frills. Here’s how it stacks up.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— Despite using a polycarbonate body, the Lava Play Ultra feels sturdy in the hand. The ergonomics are well thought out, making it comfortable to hold for long hours. The design also punches above its weight, with a shiny finish, a squircle-shaped camera island, and a silver accent that adds a touch of style.

— The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is sharp and delivers smooth scrolling thanks to its 120Hz high refresh rate. With 1000 nits of brightness, it holds up well indoors. Watching shows like Wednesday Season 2, was enjoyable, especially with the stereo speakers that provide clear dialogue and decent sound separation.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Software is one of Lava’s strongest suits. The Play Ultra ships with Android 15 and no bloatware or ads, which is something rare in this price segment. The company has also promised two major Android OS updates, extending the phone’s longevity.

— Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip handles multitasking well. Switching between apps is smooth, and the phone can handle games like BGMI as long as you keep graphics settings moderate. The under-display fingerprint sensor is quick, though a bit finicky with damp fingers. The IP64 rating gives it a layer of water resistance for added peace of mind.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The 64MP main camera clicks detailed shots in daylight with mostly accurate colours. Selfies are social-media-ready, and the option to record up to 4K 60fps videos is a plus. The 5000mAh battery easily lasts a day of mixed usage, and the bundled 33W fast charging brings it back to full in about an hour.

What’s Bad

— Outdoor legibility on the display could have been better. At this price, users might expect a bit more brightness when using the phone in direct sunlight.

— The stereo speakers are fine for watching videos, but they lack the punch needed for a good music experience. For audio-heavy use, you’ll still want earphones.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The camera system, while solid in daylight, struggles with HDR. Low-light photos are usable but don’t retain much detail, and video recording lacks proper stabilisation, which limits its appeal for serious content creators.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5