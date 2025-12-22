Lava Probuds Wave 931 Neckband Launched With ANC, 40-Hour Battery at ₹1,299

Lava’s audio sub-brand Probuds has launched the Wave 931 neckband earphones in India, targeting users who want active noise cancellation and long battery life without paying flagship prices.

Price and availability

The wireless neckband is priced at ₹1,299, with an introductory offer of ₹1,099 for the first 500 units when sales open on Amazon and Lava’s e-store at 12 PM on December 24, 2025. The Probuds Wave 931 will be sold exclusively via Amazon and Lava’s online channels at launch.

Design and build

Probuds Wave 931 features a metallic-finish neckband available in two colours – Celestial Chrome and Violet Eclipse – aimed at users who wear neckbands for work, commuting and workouts. The band is designed for all-day use, with a flexible neckband and in-ear fit meant to stay secure during movement.

Audio, ANC and latency

The neckband uses 13mm dynamic drivers tuned for deep bass and clear highs and supports both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls. Lava claims 45ms low-latency “Pro Game Mode,” positioning the Wave 931 as suitable for casual gaming and video streaming where audio delay is noticeable.

Advertisement

Battery life and charging

A 300mAh battery powers the Wave 931, with claimed playback of up to 40 hours with ANC off and up to 31 hours with ANC on. Charging is via USB Type‑C, and Lava says a 10-minute top-up can deliver up to 10 hours of listening, with a full charge taking around 60 minutes.

Controls, connectivity and extras

A key convenience feature is the magnetic hall switch in the earbuds: separating the buds powers the neckband on and resumes music or answers calls, while snapping them together pauses playback or ends calls. The Wave 931 supports Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing and IPX5 water and sweat resistance, and includes voice assistant support for quick commands.