Lava Shark 5G vs Vivo Y19e: How Do They Compare?

Lava has launched its new budget smartphone, called Shark 5G, in India. This phone’s biggest selling point is 5G support at a price of under ₹8,000 — a rarity currently in the market. However, 5G cannot be everything a user wants. Some buyers are ready to trade off 5G with more important features on their phone at this price point. For those customers, the Vivo Y19e comes across as a good choice. Here is the comparison between the Lava Shark 5G and the Vivo Y19e.

Lava Shark 5G vs Vivo Y19e: Specifications

Display: The Lava Shark 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 per cent. The latter means the screen covers 81 per cent of the entire phone’s body. On the other hand, the Vivo Y19e offers a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.1 per cent.

Processor: Powering the Lava Shark 5G is an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y19e is powered by a Unisoc T7225 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of base internal storage. This phone also supports a microSD card. While the Lava’s phone has 5G connectivity, the Vivo phone only supports 4G networks.

Cameras: Both phones house a 13MP rear camera, but the Y19e also has a secondary camera. The Shark 5G and the Y19e offer 1080p video recording. Their front cameras pack 5MP sensors. Both phones provide features, such as portrait mode, slow motion videos, HDR, and Live Photo (Motion Photo).

Battery: While the Lava Shark 5G uses a 5000mAh battery, the Vivo Y19e houses a bigger 5500mAh battery. Vivo’s phone also supports reverse charging, meaning you can charge devices such as wireless earbuds by plugging them into the phone.

Lava Shark 5G vs Vivo Y19e: Price in India