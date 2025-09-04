Lava Yuva Smart 2 Launched, Puts AI-Powered Cameras in a ₹6,099 Phone

Lava has launched Yuva Smart 2, its latest entry-level smartphone featuring artificial intelligence-powered cameras and a long-lasting battery. The Yuva Smart 2 is also one of the few modern phones to come with Android’s Go edition—a watered-down version of Android optimised to run on low-specced devices.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 price in India

The only storage variant of the Lava Yuva Smart 2 is priced at ₹6,099 and will be available across all partner retail stores. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colours.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 specifications

Featuring support for only 4G networks, the new Lava Yuva Smart 2 boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc 9863a chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM. You can extend the RAM capacity virtually by up to 3GB. Its storage is capped at 64GB, but microSD card support helps expand the storage capacity. The Lava Yuva Smart 2 runs Android 15 Go edition, featuring apps such as Gmail Go, Google Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go, among others.

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 has a 13MP AI camera, which the company says offers “clear and detailed” shots. It has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through the bundled charger. The Lava Yuva Smart 2 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but face unlock offers better security. The phone also uses a premium glass back, making it one of the few phones without polycarbonate in this price segment.