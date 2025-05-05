Lava’s New Yuva Star 2 Brings 5000mAh Battery for Under ₹6,500

Lava has launched a new smartphone, Yuva Star 2, offering features such as a large display and a large 5000mAh battery for less than ₹6,500. The Lava Yuva Star 2 offers a near-stock Android 14 experience through apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go — trimmed-down versions of Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

Lava Yuva Star 2 price

The Yuva Star 2 is priced at ₹6,499 for the single storage option. Its colourways include Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory. Lava will offer its free doorstep pickup and drop service during the phone’s warranty period.

Lava Yuva Star 2 specifications

The new Lava Yuva Star 2 boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ display, featuring an LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2.5D Glass functionality. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor, the details of which are unclear. It runs Android 14 (Go edition), which is stripped of resource-intensive features for a lightweight experience. Lava says the phone offers a bloat-free interface. The phone has 4GB of RAM, but users can expand it to an additional 4GB using the dynamic RAM expansion functionality. The Yuva Star 2 has 64GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage via a microSD card.

For photography, the Lava Yuva Star 2 comes with a 13MP dual AI camera setup on the back, while its front camera features a 5MP sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while its back uses a glossy panel for a “premium” look. The Lava Yuva Star 2 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a USB-C port.