Lenovo Idea Tab 5G Tablet With Stylus Support Launched

Lenovo has launched a new Android-powered tablet called the Idea Tab 5G. It has all the essentials, including a large display that supports stylus input, a battery that should last a day easily, and a chip that can enable productivity-centric tasks—all on a budget. Lenovo’s new tablet also offers optional 5G connectivity at a slightly higher price than the regular model.

Lenovo Idea Tab 5G price in India

The new Lenovo Idea Tab 5G comes in two variants: the Wi-Fi-only model costs ₹16,999, and the 5G model is priced at ₹19,999. The Lenovo Tab Pen stylus is included in these prices. The company said the Idea Tab 5G will be available from Lenovo India’s website, Amazon, and official stores.

Lenovo Idea Tab 5G specifications

The Lenovo Idea Tab 5G boasts an 11-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution and up to 500 nits of brightness. The company says the display is TUV Rheinland-certified to offer eye-care by filtering out blue light, especially in dark environments. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. With 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the Lenovo Idea Tab 5G offers 256GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. It uses Android 15-based ZUI 7, with guaranteed OS upgrades until Android 17 and four years of security updates.