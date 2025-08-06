This Google TV Has QLED Display, Offers Dolby Sound For Less Than ₹24,000

Indian brand Elista has launched new QLED smart TVs in India, and they rock the Android-based Google TV interface. You can snag these TVs in 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch models. The big 55-inch model supports 4K UHD content with HDR10, while the 43-inch and 32-inch models handle Full-HD and HD, respectively. They come with up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, plus built-in Chromecast.

The 32-inch model starts at Rs. 23,990. If you're looking for something bigger, the 43-inch is Rs. 35,999, and the 55-inch goes for Rs. 69,990. You can find all three models at major electronics stores across the country, and Elista is throwing in a one-year warranty.

Specifications-wise, the 55-inch Elista QLED Google TV rocks 4K UHD resolution and HDR10, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The 43-inch and 32-inch models are Full-HD (1080p) and HD (720p), respectively, and they both have 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Elista says these new QLED TVs have a powerful 48W speaker with Dolby Audio. They also boast a bezel-less design and Google's Chromecast, making it super easy to stream content from your phone, tablet, or laptop right to your TV.

All three models feature the Google TV interface, so you get access to the Google Play Store. Plus, you can use hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, integrate with your smart home, and easily mirror your mobile device's screen. They even come preloaded with popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and YouTube.