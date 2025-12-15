Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India as 5G-Ready Student Tablet

Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Plus in India, positioning it as a 12.1-inch 5G-ready tablet aimed at students and Gen Z users who want one device for study, entertainment and everyday productivity. It starts at ₹27,999, taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, which was launched recently.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus specifications

The Idea Tab Plus features a 2.5K IPS display with up to 800 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate, targeting use cases like online classes, reading, streaming and sketching. A MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor powers it, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable via microSD, to hold lectures, notes and media in one place.​

Connectivity is a key focus: in addition to Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth 5.2, select variants support 5G Sub‑6GHz, aimed at learners who move between campuses, commutes and travel but still need reliable access to cloud resources, video calls and research tools. Lenovo includes an 8MP front camera for classes and calls, and a 13MP rear camera for document scanning and casual photography.​

The tablet has a slim 6.29mm metal body, weighs 530g and ships in Luna Grey, with every variant bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen for note-taking, annotations and sketching out of the box. On the software side, Lenovo highlights AI Notes in its Notepad app, plus Circle to Search with Google and support for Google Gemini to help with research and summarisation workflows.​

A 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging is designed to last through a full day of classes and streaming, with quick top-ups through a USB‑C port.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus price in India

Pricing starts at ₹27,999 for the 12GB/256GB Wi‑Fi and 8GB/256GB + 5G variants, while a 12GB/256GB + 5G configuration is priced at ₹30,999, which Lenovo claims is unique in this price band for that combination of memory, storage and 5G support. Lenovo is offering a one-year carry-in warranty, with options to extend coverage and add accidental damage protection.​