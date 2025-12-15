Motorola Launches Edge 70 in India, Claims Thinnest Smartphone With 50MP Triple Cameras and Military‑Grade Build

New Delhi: Motorola has launched the Edge 70 in India, introducing what the company claims is its thinnest smartphone to date, while attempting to balance design, durability and performance in a single device. The phone will be available from December 23 at an effective starting price of Rs 28,999 after bank discounts.

The Edge 70 features a 5.99mm aluminium frame, placing it among the slimmest smartphones currently on the market. Despite the thin profile, Motorola has included a 5000mAh silicon‑carbon battery, which the company says can deliver up to 40 hours of use. The device supports 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging.

The phone’s camera system is another key focus area. Motorola has equipped the Edge 70 with three 50MP cameras - a main sensor with optical stabilisation, an ultra‑wide + macro lens, and a 50MP front camera. All three lenses support 4K 60fps video recording, a feature Motorola says is specific to the Indian variant. A dedicated light‑sensing module adjusts exposure and colour automatically.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Motorola says the phone includes an upgraded vapour‑chamber cooling system and supports 120fps gameplay in titles such as BGMI. Connectivity options include 16 5G bands and Wi‑Fi 6E.

Advertisement

Durability is a major part of Motorola’s pitch. The Edge 70 carries MIL‑STD‑810H certification and IP68/IP69 ratings, offering resistance to dust, sand, high‑pressure water jets and submersion. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

The phone features a 6.7‑inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, HDR10+ support and Pantone‑validated colour accuracy. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi‑Res Audio are included.

Advertisement

Motorola is also emphasising AI features. The Edge 70 includes the company’s moto ai 2.0 system along with access to Copilot, Google Gemini and Perplexity. The tools offer transcription, contextual suggestions, creative image generation and cross‑device task continuity. The device runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI and will receive three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.