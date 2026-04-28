Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India at ₹39,999 With 13-inch Display and AI Features

Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India, expanding its tablet portfolio with a device aimed at users looking for a balance between productivity, entertainment, and portability. The tablet is priced at ₹39,999 and will be available starting May 1.

Large Display With High Refresh Rate

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features a 13-inch 3.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This combination is designed to deliver smooth scrolling and a more immersive viewing experience for both content consumption and productivity tasks.

Performance Backed by Snapdragon Chipset

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also includes on-device AI capabilities aimed at improving multitasking, content creation, and general responsiveness.

AI Features Integrated Across Use Cases

Lenovo has added a set of AI-based tools, including AI Notes, Smart Reader, Live Transcript, and AI Creation tools. These are designed to help users capture, organise, and process information more efficiently.

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The tablet also supports Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and real-time translation, integrating AI into everyday tasks like browsing and note-taking.

Designed for Productivity and Portability

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 supports keyboard and touchpad accessories, allowing it to function as a lightweight laptop alternative. It also includes the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in the box, enabling writing, sketching, and annotation from the start.

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Weighing around 598 grams, the device is designed to remain portable despite its large display size.

Audio, Software, and Connectivity

The tablet features quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio output. It runs on Android 16 and is expected to receive future updates. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, positioning it among the newer generation of tablets with faster wireless standards.

Battery and Everyday Usage

The device is equipped with a large 10,200mAh battery, supporting extended usage for media and work.

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