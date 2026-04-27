Withings Body Scan Review: A ₹39,000 Scale That Knows More About Your Body Than You Do

I’ve used smart scales before, but nothing quite like the Withings Body Scan. Most scales stop at weight and maybe body fat if they’re trying. This one goes much further, pulling in cardiovascular signals, segmental analysis, and a long list of derived health metrics that make it feel closer to a diagnostic device than a bathroom accessory.

At ₹38,999, it also demands to be taken seriously. And after using it for a while, it’s clear that this isn’t something you use casually. It only makes sense if you’re willing to engage with it regularly.

Set-up and first impressions

The hardware looks and feels premium. The glass surface, the build quality, and especially the retractable handle with embedded electrodes give it a clinical edge. The handle's electrodes send signals to your body and receive metrics when you place your palms and thumbs on them. It doesn’t look like something you’d casually kick under a sink. It's also heavy, so maybe ask for a hand if you can't lift it alone.

Setting it up through the Withings app, which is available on both iOS and Android, is straightforward, but not quick. You’re required to input detailed personal information and health goals before it becomes fully functional. It’s not difficult, just involved enough to signal that this is a system, not a plug-and-play device.

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Weight and BMI

Weight readings have been consistently accurate in my usage. I checked it against another scale and repeated measurements multiple times, and the numbers held up. That reliability is important because everything else builds on top of it.

BMI is calculated correctly, but like always, it’s only useful when seen alongside other metrics. On its own, it doesn’t say much, but it does provide a baseline reference for broader changes.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Body composition and what actually mattered to me

The Body Scan tracks fat percentage, muscle mass, water levels, bone mass, lean mass, and visceral fat. Instead of focusing on absolute numbers, I paid attention to how these values changed over time. That’s where the scale started to become genuinely useful.

At one point, I noticed my visceral fat trending upward. That was enough to push me to change my diet and routine almost immediately. Without this kind of tracking, it’s not something I would have picked up on early.

Tracking muscle mass alongside fat percentage also helped me understand whether my workouts were actually effective. It’s one thing to see your weight go up or down, but knowing whether that change comes from muscle or fat makes a meaningful difference.

It only works if you use it consistently

The scale needs at least ten measurements before the app starts generating meaningful insights. Until then, it’s just feeding you raw data.

Once you cross that threshold, the app begins identifying trends and offering suggestions. That’s when the experience shifts from being a collection of numbers to something that feels closer to guided tracking.

It rewards consistency, and without it, most of its value is lost.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Heart rate and ECG

Heart rate measurements have been nearly accurate, aligning closely with what I see on my smartwatch. That part works well enough to trust for general monitoring.

ECG is more complicated. It functions, but I wouldn’t rely on it for anything serious. If there’s even a minor concern about heart health, going to a doctor is still the obvious move. The feature feels more like a convenience layer than something that replaces a proper medical evaluation.

Nerve health score and other abstract metrics

The scale also measures electrodermal activity and presents it as a nerve health score. It’s one of those features that sounds impressive but doesn’t translate into anything actionable.

I could see the number, I could track it, but it never influenced any real decision. It exists, but it doesn’t add much to everyday use.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

That pattern repeats across several advanced metrics. Withings includes over 40 markers, spanning body composition, cardiovascular indicators, metabolic estimates, and various derived scores like metabolic age or vascular age.

Technically, it’s comprehensive. Practically, only a subset of these metrics ends up being useful.

The app is where everything actually happens

The scale itself is just collecting data. The real product is the Withings app.

It presents trends clearly, breaks down metrics in an understandable way, and starts drawing connections once enough data is available. Over time, this becomes the most valuable part of the experience. The app supports data sharing with both Apple Health and Google Fit, so you can get a fuller picture of your body, as Withings' data is tied to information collected from your smartwatch or smart ring.

There’s an obvious drawback, though. A subscription is required to unlock deeper insights and recommendations. Given the already high cost of the device, this makes the overall value proposition harder to justify.

Accuracy and how I approached it

Weight is reliable. Heart rate is close enough to trust. Body composition metrics are useful, but only when viewed as trends rather than absolute values. ECG is informative, but not something I would depend on. Several of the advanced metrics sit somewhere between interesting and unnecessary.

At no point did I treat this as a medical device, even though it often presents itself like one.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Sharing it makes more sense than owning it alone

The scale can recognise multiple users and maintain separate profiles after the initial setup. Every time a person whose markers have been registered steps on the scale, it automatically recognises them. In a household setting, this makes the price easier to justify.

For a single user, ₹39,000 is a steep ask for something that overlaps with functions you can access through cheaper devices or occasional medical tests.

Who this is really for

After using it consistently, it’s clear that this is not meant for everyone.

It works best if you’re actively tracking your fitness, trying to understand body recomposition, and are willing to engage with data on a regular basis. It doesn’t make much sense if you’re only interested in checking your weight occasionally or expect clinical-grade accuracy.

Verdict

Using the Withings Body Scan feels less like using a scale and more like running a daily audit of your body.

It gets the fundamentals right, especially weight and trend tracking. It becomes genuinely useful when you use it consistently and pay attention to how your body changes over time. At the same time, it leans heavily on an overload of metrics, many of which don’t translate into meaningful action.

At nearly ₹39,000, it is expensive. You can access parts of what it offers through cheaper devices or standalone tests. What you’re paying for here is consolidation and continuity.