Lenovo Launches New Legion 7i Pro Gaming Laptop Starting at ₹2.5 Lakh

Lenovo on Tuesday refreshed its Legion lineup of gaming laptops, introducing 10th-generation models with AI-powered features, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, and Nvidia’s high-end GPUs. During the keynote, Lenovo said the new Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i showcase “powerful designs that blend AI-tuned performance, immersive OLED and high-refresh displays, and the bold Legion identity.”

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 specifications

The latest-generation Legion Pro 7i offers a chipset of up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB dedicated memory. According to the company, the system uses Lenovo LA3 and LA1 AI chips to optimise workloads in real time and maintain stable frame rates while reducing latency in graphics-intensive tasks. As the highest-end laptop in Lenovo’s gaming portfolio, the Legion Pro 7i supports up to 64GB DDR5-6400 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Featuring a 16-inch display, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 uses a PureSight OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 240Hz, a TrueBlack 1000 certification, 100 per cent DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, G-SYNC, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The laptop uses the new Legion ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber system to handle up to 250W of power through proactive cooling. Despite having a powerful fan, the chassis of the laptop is slim, offering better ergonomics.

The gaming-focused design of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 includes a per-key RGB keyboard with a Legion-themed power button at the centre of the space above it. It has a 5MP webcam and a four-speaker audio system with Nahimic Audio support. The connectivity options on the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB-C Thunderbolt ports.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 price