Lenovo Launches New Yoga, IdeaPad Gen 11 AI PCs in India With Intel, AMD, Snapdragon Chips

Lenovo is pushing harder into the AI PC category in India, and this time it is not limiting the push to a single product line. The company has launched its new generation Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, expanding its portfolio across Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms.

The Gen 11 lineup signals a clear shift. These are no longer just performance upgrades. They are positioned as AI-first machines built around how users work, create, and consume content today.

AI PCs across platforms, not just Intel

Lenovo’s latest lineup spans multiple chip ecosystems, including Intel Core Ultra Series 3, AMD Ryzen AI 400 series, and Snapdragon X2 processors.

This multi-platform approach reflects a broader industry trend. AI capabilities are no longer tied to a single chipset vendor. Instead, brands are building flexible portfolios that can cater to different performance, battery, and use-case needs.

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Lenovo is also among the early brands to bring Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors to India, which are designed to handle AI workloads directly on-device.

Yoga Slim 7 leads the premium push

At the top end, the Yoga Slim 7 series is positioned as a premium, ultra-light AI laptop aimed at creators and professionals.

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The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition features a sub-1kg metal chassis, high-end Intel Core Ultra processors, and a POLED display tuned for colour accuracy and visual clarity.

Lenovo is also experimenting with positioning here. A special FIFA Edition variant suggests the company is trying to blend performance hardware with identity-driven design.

Another variant, the Yoga Slim 7x, focuses on mobility with Snapdragon X2 chips and battery life claimed to go up to 31 hours, targeting users who prioritise portability and always-on performance.

Yoga 7 2-in-1 focuses on flexibility

The Yoga 7 2-in-1 series continues Lenovo’s focus on convertible laptops, but with a stronger emphasis on AI-assisted workflows.

With a 360-degree hinge, support for multiple usage modes, and compatibility with the Yoga Pen, the device is aimed at users who switch between typing, sketching, and content consumption.

Across variants, the series includes OLED displays, high refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and AI-enhanced features such as Smart Modes and Smart Share.

This is less about raw power and more about adaptability.

IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 targets mainstream users

At the more accessible end, the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series brings similar flexibility to a broader audience.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra Gen 3 processors, the device includes features such as AI-driven note-taking, noise cancellation, Wi-Fi 7, and a 360-degree design for hybrid use cases.

The positioning here is clear. This is for students, hybrid workers, and everyday users who want AI features without paying flagship prices.

Pricing and availability

The new lineup will be available starting April 7 across Lenovo’s website, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms, with some models offering custom configuration options.

Starting prices include: