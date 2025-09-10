‘Let Us Know When It Folds’: Samsung Revives Old Taunt After Apple’s Awe Dropping Event

Apple may have called its September showcase and unveiled its new suite of products, but the internet conversation soon drifted elsewhere. Just a few hours after the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air came out, Apple's arch rival Samsung hijacked the moment with just one tweet- a cheeky reminder of Apple's still not joining the race of foldable phones.

Samsung Mobile US reposted one of its old tweets from the year 2022: “Let us know when it folds.” This time, the brand added the hashtag #iCant, taking direct aim at Apple’s newest phones. The post quickly went viral, sparking another round in the years-long rivalry between the two phone companies.

The tweet soon sparked a series of reactions from Apple and Samsung fans. Samsung's trolling didn't just stop there. The company also jumped into the conversation with the same hashtag on several responses.

Apple Fans Clap Back

Apple fans jumped in to defend the brand. One user said that they will definitely buy a foldable iPhone when it comes. Another user mocked Samsung with a comment that read- " But Apple folded your business already."

Here are a few more reactions to Samsung's tweet.



Amid the social media sparring, Apple’s new lineup still made headlines. The iPhone 17 features a larger and brighter ProMotion display that Apple claims is three times more scratch-resistant, powered by the faster A19 chip and supported by upgraded cameras. The iPhone 17 Air turned heads with its ultra-thin titanium design, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max brought in stronger zoom capabilities.

Apple also launched AirPods Pro 3 and refreshed its watch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3.