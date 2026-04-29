LG and Nvidia Are Exploring a Partnership Around Robots, AI Infrastructure, and Mobility

LG Electronics and Nvidia are in discussions over a potential partnership focused on robotics, AI data centres, and mobility technologies, signalling how traditional consumer electronics companies are increasingly moving deeper into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The discussions became public after Madison Huang, Nvidia’s Senior Director for Physical AI Platforms and daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, visited LG Electronics and several other South Korean companies, according to Korean media reports.

The Focus Is ‘Physical AI’

The partnership discussions are centred around what the industry increasingly calls “physical AI.” That includes robotics, autonomous mobility systems, AI-powered infrastructure, and real-world machine interaction rather than purely chatbot-style software models.

For Nvidia, this aligns with its broader push beyond GPUs and cloud AI into robotics platforms, autonomous systems, and AI simulation environments. The company has already invested heavily in technologies like Isaac Sim and Project GR00T, both aimed at training robots using AI models and simulated environments.

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Why LG Matters Here

LG is no longer just a TV and appliance company. Over the past few years, the company has expanded aggressively into smart appliances, robotics, automotive systems, EV charging, AI-powered home ecosystems.

Earlier this year, LG showcased AI-powered home robotics concepts at CES 2026 as part of its broader “Zero Labor Home” vision, where connected devices and robots automate household tasks.

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A partnership with Nvidia could accelerate those ambitions significantly by combining:

LG’s hardware and manufacturing capabilities

Nvidia’s AI platforms and compute infrastructure

AI Data Centres Are Also Part of the Talks

The discussions are not limited to robotics. LG and Nvidia are also reportedly exploring cooperation around AI data centres.

That reflects a much larger industry trend. As AI workloads grow more complex, companies are increasingly investing in infrastructure optimised specifically for AI training and inference rather than traditional computing tasks.

Nvidia has become central to that ecosystem because its AI accelerators and data centre platforms now power a large portion of the global generative AI industry. LG, meanwhile, has been expanding its presence in enterprise systems and connected infrastructure, making AI data centres a logical collaboration area.

Mobility Is the Third Major Piece

The companies are also discussing mobility technologies, though specific details remain unclear. This could include autonomous driving systems, AI-assisted vehicle platforms, in-car computing, and simulation environments for mobility systems.

Nvidia already works extensively in automotive AI through its DRIVE platform, while LG has been expanding into automotive electronics and EV-related technologies.

Still Early-Stage Discussions

Neither company has announced a formal agreement yet. The discussions are still at an exploratory stage, and no specific products, investments, or timelines have been confirmed.

But the areas being discussed offer a fairly clear picture of where major tech companies believe the next phase of AI growth is heading.