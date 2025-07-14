New X Fold 5 Is Vivo’s Answer to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Vivo has announced its most premium foldable phone, the X Fold 5, in India, taking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Vivo’s latest foldable brings flagship hardware and features, such as a 2K+ display, a combination of multiple IP ratings for overall protection, and a body that is barely thicker than a pencil. The Vivo X Fold 5 measures 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. But these innovations do not come cheap. The Vivo X Fold 5 costs ₹1.5 lakh, undercutting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the price (₹1.75 lakh) of which is the highest for a foldable in India.

Vivo X Fold 5 specifications

The Vivo X Fold 5 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which falls short of benchmarks set by the Snapdragon 8 Elite yet offers fast performance. Vivo is not aiming at gamers with this phone, so the choice of processor makes sense. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s higher price justifies the processor choice of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The foldable phone uses a 2076 sq. mm. VC+ graphite heat dissipation, which should help when rendering high-definition videos or playing graphics-intensive games. Backing its performance is 16GB of RAM, along with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage with no scope for expandability.

On the inside, the Vivo Fold 5 has an 8.03-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a local brightness of 4500 nits. This edge-to-edge display packs a punch-hole in the top right corner, housing a 20MP selfie camera. The display also supports Dolby Vision with UTG Glass protection on top. Its cover display uses a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 4500 nits of brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. The phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and stereo speakers. The Vivo X Fold 5 runs Android 15-based OriginOS 5, a major departure for the company, which has offered Funtouch OS skin on its phones in India.