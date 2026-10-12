LG xboom Grab Review: A Portable Speaker That Knows How to Party

Portable Bluetooth speakers are not particularly difficult to find. The challenge is finding one that sounds good, can survive the occasional accident, and is convenient enough to carry around without becoming another gadget you leave at home.

The LG xboom Grab attempts to address all three requirements. Developed in collaboration with musician and producer will.i.am, the speaker combines a rugged cylindrical design with music-synchronised lighting, AI-powered sound adjustments, and a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor activities where you would not want to risk a conventional home speaker.

At ₹9,999, the xboom Grab sits in a segment where portability and sound quality matter just as much as the additional features. I have been using it to listen to everything from Bollywood dance tracks to alternative rock, and it has turned out to be a rather entertaining companion.

It is not perfect, particularly if your listening habits revolve around classical music or you expect a portable speaker to reproduce every musical detail. But that is not really what the xboom Grab is trying to do.

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What's Good

The design is familiar, but that is not a bad thing

The cylindrical design of the LG xboom Grab is not particularly new. We have seen similar designs across portable Bluetooth speakers for years. However, there is a reason this form factor continues to exist: it is practical, easy to carry, and does not require you to worry too much about where you place the speaker.

The xboom Grab has a textured mesh exterior with rounded ends, giving it a rugged appearance without making it look unnecessarily industrial. At 700g, it has some heft, but I never found it unwieldy enough to discourage me from carrying it around.

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The speaker measures approximately 211mm in length, making it compact enough to fit into a backpack or attach to a bag. Its cylindrical shape also means it can be carried comfortably in one hand when you are moving between locations.

What makes the design particularly useful is the arrangement of loops on either side. These are elastic, allowing you to secure the speaker to suitable attachment points. LG also includes an adjustable strap that can be clipped onto the speaker, making it easier to carry across your body or attach to a bag.

I can see this being particularly useful when cycling, travelling, or heading out for a trek. You do not necessarily need to dedicate space inside your bag to the speaker, and you can keep it accessible when you want to play music.

The loops also make it easier to hang the speaker in suitable locations. You could attach it to a backpack while camping or position it near an outdoor gathering, provided the attachment point is secure.

It is a simple design decision, but one that makes the xboom Grab feel like a portable speaker rather than a conventional speaker that happens to have a battery.

The rugged construction makes it suitable for outdoor use

The xboom Grab has an IP67 rating, which means it is dust-tight and can withstand immersion in fresh water up to one metre deep for 30 minutes under specified test conditions. It has also passed seven durability tests based on the MIL-STD-810H standard, covering conditions such as rain, shock, vibration, high temperatures, and exposure to dust.

These specifications are particularly relevant for a speaker designed to be carried around.

I would not hesitate to take the xboom Grab to a poolside gathering, on a camping trip, or to a bonfire. You do not have to treat it like a delicate piece of audio equipment every time you take it outdoors.

The elastic loops and included strap complement the rugged construction. You can attach the speaker to your bag while hiking or cycling, although I would secure it properly rather than rely on the strap alone when travelling over rough terrain.

The IP67 rating also offers reassurance when the weather turns unexpectedly. You still need to follow the manufacturer's instructions, particularly when charging the speaker, but a sudden downpour is not something that should immediately send you searching for shelter for your audio equipment.

I also appreciate that LG has managed to keep the weight at 700g despite the rugged body. It is not the lightest speaker you can buy, but the weight feels reasonable considering the construction and features.

The sound is loud without losing its character

The xboom Grab has been developed in collaboration with will.i.am, with the aim of delivering a more balanced sound profile that works across different music genres. The hardware includes an 80 x 45mm racetrack woofer, a 16mm dome tweeter developed by Peerless, and two passive radiators. Its rated output is 20W for the woofer and 10W for the tweeter.

In practical terms, the speaker can get loud enough to fill a room without sounding as though the music is falling apart at higher volumes.

I particularly enjoyed listening to Bollywood dance tracks, EDM, and pop music. The bass has enough presence to make these genres enjoyable, but the speaker does not overwhelm everything else with low frequencies.

That is important to me because I do not particularly enjoy speakers that turn every song into a bass demonstration. With the xboom Grab, I could enjoy the rhythm without losing the vocals or the other elements that give a track its character.

From Karan Aujla's Softly to Linkin Park's Numb, the speaker handled my regular listening choices well. It has enough energy to make upbeat music enjoyable, while the vocals remain reasonably clear.

The sound is also consistent enough that I did not feel compelled to lower the volume whenever a song became more demanding. You can turn up the music during a small gathering without immediately sacrificing the overall listening experience.

Of course, there are limits to what a speaker of this size can achieve. It cannot reproduce the same sense of scale or deep, physical bass as a much larger speaker system. But for a portable Bluetooth speaker intended for outdoor listening and parties, the xboom Grab strikes a sensible balance.

The companion app offers useful sound customisation

The xboom Grab works with LG's companion app on Android and iOS, allowing you to adjust the sound profile, customise the lighting, and access other settings.

You can choose from different sound modes, including Rhythm, Melody, and Voice-oriented options, or let AI Sound analyse the music and adjust the output accordingly. There is also a bass boost option for people who prefer a heavier low end, alongside custom equaliser settings.

I found these options useful because the speaker does not have an excessively bass-heavy default sound. If you are listening to electronic music or Bollywood tracks and want more emphasis on the bass, you can adjust the profile without having to rely on the sound signature LG has chosen out of the box.

The AI Sound feature is particularly interesting because it is intended to adjust the output according to the genre. This means you do not necessarily have to keep changing the equaliser every time you move from a vocal-heavy track to something more rhythm-driven.

However, I would not treat the AI functionality as a replacement for manual adjustments. Sound preferences are subjective, and the profile that works for one genre or listener may not work as well for another.

The app is useful, but I found myself reaching for the physical buttons more often during everyday use. Once you have configured the speaker to your liking, there is little reason to open the app every time you want to play music or change the volume.

The lighting adds to the experience without being essential

Portable speakers with built-in lighting are hardly new, but the xboom Grab's implementation works well with its party-oriented personality.

The speaker has LED lighting that can display different patterns, which you can customise through the companion app. LG offers Ambient, Party, and Voice lighting modes, with AI Lighting capable of synchronising the light effects with the music.

I particularly like the idea of using the speaker at a bonfire or a small gathering in low-light conditions. The lighting adds some visual interest without requiring you to carry separate decorative lights.

It is not a feature that will matter to everyone. If you primarily listen to music while working or prefer a minimalist setup, the lights may not make much difference to your experience.

But when you are hosting friends or taking the speaker outdoors, they help create a more lively atmosphere.

The ability to customise the lighting is also welcome. You can choose a pattern that suits the occasion rather than being stuck with one animation throughout the evening.

Battery life is good enough for a week of casual listening

LG claims up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, although actual endurance depends on volume, lighting, sound settings, and other usage conditions. The company's testing is conducted under specified conditions with the lighting switched off.

In my experience, the battery comfortably lasted a week when I used the speaker for around one to two hours a day.

That is the kind of endurance I want from a portable speaker. I do not want to charge it after every gathering or remember to plug it in every night.

The USB-C charging port also makes the charging experience convenient. You can use a compatible USB-C cable rather than having to keep track of an unusual proprietary connector.

The battery life is particularly useful when travelling. If you are taking the speaker on a weekend trip, you should not have to worry about charging it every evening, although I would still charge it fully before leaving home.

Of course, pushing the volume higher and keeping the lighting enabled will affect endurance. But for regular listening, the xboom Grab has enough battery capacity to make charging an occasional task rather than a daily ritual.

It can do more than play music from your phone

The xboom Grab uses Bluetooth 5.4 and supports multipoint connectivity, allowing it to connect to more than one compatible device. It also supports hands-free calling, voice-assistant access, and firmware updates through the companion app.

These are useful additions for a speaker that may spend as much time on a desk as it does outdoors.

Multipoint connectivity is particularly handy if you switch between devices. You can connect the speaker to your phone and another compatible device without having to go through the entire pairing process every time.

I also like that LG has made the xboom Grab compatible with selected products such as the CineBeam Q projector and LG Smart Monitor. Pairing two compatible xboom Grab speakers with supported LG devices can create a more immersive stereo-style or surround listening experience, depending on the configuration.

This does not turn the xboom Grab into a replacement for a dedicated home theatre system. Instead, it gives existing LG users another way to expand their entertainment setup without having to buy an entirely different set of speakers.

What's Bad

Classical music is not its strongest suit

The xboom Grab works particularly well with energetic music, but I found it less convincing with classical compositions.

The problem is not that the speaker sounds bad. Rather, it struggles to reproduce some of the finer nuances that make classical music enjoyable. The separation between instruments and the more delicate details can get lost compared with what you would hear from a more specialised audio setup.

That is understandable given the speaker's size and intended use. LG has prioritised a dynamic sound profile that works well for parties and outdoor listening, rather than trying to reproduce every subtle detail in a complex recording.

Still, if classical music, acoustic recordings, or intricate instrumental arrangements make up most of your listening habits, I would recommend auditioning the speaker before buying it.

The xboom Grab is better suited to people who want energetic, accessible sound than those who prioritise critical listening.

The lighting and app are extras, not necessities

I appreciate the ability to customise the lighting and sound through the app, but I do not think these features should be the primary reason to buy the xboom Grab.

The lighting is enjoyable in the right environment, but its usefulness diminishes if you primarily listen to music during the day or keep the speaker on a work desk.

Similarly, AI Sound is a convenient feature, but the difference it makes will depend on the music you play and your listening preferences. I would rather see these features as bonuses that complement the speaker's core strengths: portability, durability, and sound quality.

The good news is that the physical controls are straightforward enough for everyday use, so you do not have to depend on the app for every interaction.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The LG xboom Grab is a well-rounded portable Bluetooth speaker that understands what makes this category appealing. It is easy to carry, rugged enough for outdoor use, loud enough for small gatherings, and capable of delivering enjoyable sound across a variety of popular music genres.

I particularly like its balance between portability and durability. At 700g, it is light enough to carry on a trip without becoming a burden, while the IP67 rating and military-standard durability testing make it a more reassuring companion for outdoor activities.

The sound is another strength. The collaboration with will.i.am has resulted in a profile that works well for energetic music without making the bass overwhelming. The app gives you enough control to tailor the sound, while the lighting adds some personality when you are entertaining friends.

Battery life is also impressive for everyday use. My experience of getting through a week of casual listening means I would not have to think about charging it particularly often.

There are limitations. Classical music is not its strongest area, the default sound may not satisfy bass enthusiasts, and the speaker is not designed to replace a proper stereo system or home theatre setup.

But those shortcomings are easier to accept when you consider what the xboom Grab is meant to be.

At ₹9,999, I think it makes sense for someone who wants a portable speaker for everyday listening, travel, cycling, camping, and small gatherings. It offers a good combination of sound, durability, and convenience without becoming too cumbersome to carry around.