LinkedIn Layoffs 2026: 900 Jobs Cut as Microsoft-Owned Platform Restructures Teams Around AI

The wave of tech layoffs in 2026 has hit another major Silicon Valley name. LinkedIn is cutting nearly 5 per cent of its global workforce as the company restructures operations and doubles down on AI-driven efficiency.

The professional networking platform, owned by Microsoft, employs more than 17,500 full-time workers worldwide. The latest cuts could impact roughly 875 to 900 employees across multiple departments, making it one of LinkedIn’s biggest workforce reductions in recent years.

The layoffs were announced internally through a memo sent by LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero. According to reports, employees from the company’s Global Business Organisation (GBO), marketing, engineering and product divisions are among those affected.

In the memo, Shapero described the move as a “difficult decision” but said the company needs to rethink how teams operate and where investments are directed. Affected employees were reportedly informed that they would receive meeting invites shortly after the announcement.

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Alongside the layoffs, LinkedIn is also trimming operational spending. The company plans to reduce costs tied to marketing campaigns, vendor partnerships, customer events and even office spaces that are not being fully used.

A LinkedIn spokesperson said the changes are part of the company’s regular business planning process and are aimed at positioning the platform for long-term growth.

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But behind the corporate language lies a much bigger shift happening across the tech industry: the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into day-to-day operations.

Internal communications from LinkedIn executives suggest AI is playing a central role in the restructuring strategy. Hari Srinivasan, who recently took over as Chief Product Officer for the LinkedIn Ecosystem, reportedly told employees that the company wants smaller, faster and more agile teams that can heavily leverage AI tools.

According to Srinivasan, LinkedIn’s “fastest moving teams” are those with fewer management layers and stronger AI integration. The company now wants more teams to follow that model.

The strategy mirrors changes already taking place at Microsoft, where executives have been pushing for leaner organisational structures and smaller, highly focused workgroups. Microsoft leadership has increasingly emphasised speed, accountability and AI-assisted productivity across departments.

LinkedIn is also redesigning how internal product development works. The company plans to centralise parts of its design and research operations so product teams can independently manage routine work, while specialised researchers focus on more advanced projects.

The restructuring comes as LinkedIn aggressively expands its AI-focused hiring and recruitment tools. The company’s agentic hiring products - AI systems designed to automate and improve recruitment workflows - have reportedly crossed an annual revenue run rate of $450 million. Major enterprise clients include companies such as AMD and Palo Alto Networks.