Updated April 4th 2025, 14:16 IST

Looking for a 120Hz Display Phone Under ₹7,000? Check Out POCO’s New C71

The POCO C71 is claimed to have a display with a blue light filter and circadian certifications from TUV Rheinland, a global provider of display certifications.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
poco c71
POCO has launched the C71 smartphone in India. | Image: POCO

POCO has a new phone that could appeal to customers looking for an entry-level smartphone within a budget of ₹7,000. The new POCO C71 arrives as a toned-down version of the C75. However, it brings a 120Hz refresh rate on its display, which is uncommon in this price category. POCO claims the C71 display also has a blue light filter and circadian certifications from TUV Rheinland, a global provider of display certifications.

POCO C71 price

The new C71 has two storage configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs ₹6,499, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹7,499. The POCO C71 will be available starting April 8 from Flipkart, along with an offer that lets Airtel users buy the phone for as low as ₹5,999. However, their devices will be carrier-locked.

POCO C71 specifications

Featuring support for only 4G connectivity, the new POCO C71 boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC with a clock speed of 1.8GHz. It is paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and offers up to 6GB of RAM. Users get up to 128GB of storage onboard, but they can expand it up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the POCO C71 packs a 32MP camera with an F1.75 aperture, while its selfie camera houses an 8MP sensor with an F2.0 aperture. POCO claims the display doubles as a flash when taking selfies in low light. The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with FM radio functionality. POCO’s C71 houses a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging, with the power adapter bundled with the phone. POCO has also received an IP52 rating for the C71 for resistance against water splashes.

Published April 4th 2025, 14:15 IST