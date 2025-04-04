Looking for a 120Hz Display Phone Under ₹7,000? Check Out POCO’s New C71

Updated April 4th 2025, 14:16 IST
POCO has a new phone that could appeal to customers looking for an entry-level smartphone within a budget of ₹7,000. The new POCO C71 arrives as a toned-down version of the C75. However, it brings a 120Hz refresh rate on its display, which is uncommon in this price category. POCO claims the C71 display also has a blue light filter and circadian certifications from TUV Rheinland, a global provider of display certifications.
The new C71 has two storage configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs ₹6,499, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹7,499. The POCO C71 will be available starting April 8 from Flipkart, along with an offer that lets Airtel users buy the phone for as low as ₹5,999. However, their devices will be carrier-locked.
Featuring support for only 4G connectivity, the new POCO C71 boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC with a clock speed of 1.8GHz. It is paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and offers up to 6GB of RAM. Users get up to 128GB of storage onboard, but they can expand it up to 2TB using a microSD card.
For photography, the POCO C71 packs a 32MP camera with an F1.75 aperture, while its selfie camera houses an 8MP sensor with an F2.0 aperture. POCO claims the display doubles as a flash when taking selfies in low light. The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with FM radio functionality. POCO’s C71 houses a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging, with the power adapter bundled with the phone. POCO has also received an IP52 rating for the C71 for resistance against water splashes.
