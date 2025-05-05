Looking for ChatGPT Alternatives? Here Are Your Best Options

ChatGPT is the most popular AI bot, leaving behind similar services from stalwarts like Google, Microsoft, and Meta. It has emerged as the most downloaded app on Google and Apple’s app stores several times, cementing its position in the AI service market. However, it has faltered when answering certain questions multiple times, leading to discontent among users. If you are looking for its alternatives, here are your best options.

Claude: This AI chatbot from Anthropic can handle longer text windows, allowing users to ask complex questions. Claude also focuses on user privacy and ethical use, making it a safer alternative to ChatGPT.

Gemini: Previously known as Bard, Google’s AI chatbot offers deep integration with the company’s other services, such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and Cloud. Google Gemini is also available natively on Android phones, with the ability to support multimodal inputs.

Copilot: Microsoft’s AI chatbot is based on OpenAI’s GPT models, so its performance is the closest to ChatGPT. Copilot is integrated with Microsoft Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook to allow maximum productivity on Windows-based devices.

Perplexity AI: Users who want real-time information powered by AI can check Perplexity AI, which offers proper citations to sources for its responses, so everything is transparent for users. Perplexity AI will soon be available on smartphones natively.

Pi: Launched by Inflection AI, Pi is a chatbot designed for personal and emotionally intelligent conversations. It is meant for people who seek empathetic interactions with AI chatbots to solve life problems.

Meta AI: Meta’s artificial intelligence-based chatbot is now available as a standalone app on Android and iOS. It uses Llama 4’s multimodal capabilities to offer answers to a range of text, image, and video-based questions.