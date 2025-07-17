Looking for Love? Elon Musk’s Grok AI to Offer Boyfriend, Girlfriend Chat Characters

Online dating culture is fading, with youngsters choosing to meet people in real-world locations to find love. However, Elon Musk thinks not everyone is open to the idea of pursuing a potential boyfriend or girlfriend in person. Grok AI will soon offer boyfriend and girlfriend characters to spice up your personal life, not just with love but with raunchy conversations. While the AI ‘waifu’ companion was released earlier this week, a male version is coming soon.

According to The Verge, these AI characters are called ‘Companions’ and will be available only to subscribers of SuperGrok — the highest-end tier of xAI’s chatbot service. Currently, Grok offers companions, such as Ani, an anime avatar, and Rudi, a cartoon red panda. Musk has asked his followers on X what the male companion should be called. Given its personality, which combines the sharp looks of Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from 50 Shades of Grey, the male companion could be seen as a romantic boyfriend with quirks.

Ani, Grok’s female companion, can already engage in sexually explicit conversations, even though responding like this was never a part of the programming. So the chances of the male companion offering such facilities to Grok users are high. Ani can also dance in lingerie while speaking to users, and it is anyone’s guess whether the male companion can also perform similar activities. According to the report, these capabilities will be available through the NSFW mode, which users can enable in the settings.