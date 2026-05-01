LPG Price Hike In India: Here’s How To Book Your Indane Cylinder Instantly On WhatsApp
Indane customers can now book LPG cylinders instantly via WhatsApp. By saving the official number 7588888824 and sending “REFILL,” users can place a booking in under a minute. The service eliminates IVR calls and dealer visits, offering convenience, instant confirmation, and easy sharing at a time when LPG prices are in focus.
New Delhi: As LPG prices stay in focus, everyday services around cooking gas are quietly getting smarter. One of the most practical upgrades is WhatsApp booking for Indian Oil Corporation’s Indane customers. It cuts through the usual friction- no waiting on IVR calls, no dealer visits -just a simple message from your phone and your refill is done.
For households that rely on LPG daily, this isn’t just convenience, it’s time saved during peak routines like mornings or late evenings. The system is designed to be minimal with no app downloads, no logins, no complicated steps.
How to book your Indane gas cylinder on WhatsApp
The process is straightforward and takes under a minute if your mobile number is already registered with your LPG connection:
- Save the official Indane WhatsApp number 7588888824
- Open WhatsApp and start a chat with this contact
- Type and send REFILL
- The system automatically checks your registered details
- Once verified, your refill request is placed instantly
- You’ll receive a confirmation message with booking details
That’s it. No OTP juggling or menu navigation.
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Why this matters right now
This shift to digital booking can be very helpful at a time when LPG pricing is again under discussion. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 993, pushing the cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50. While domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged, the ripple effects are expected across restaurants, catering, and hospitality.
There’s also a Rs 261 hike in 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders. Meanwhile, the standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinder used by nearly 33 crore households continues at the same price, keeping some stability for home kitchens.
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In this environment, services that make access easier matter more. Faster booking means better planning, especially when delivery cycles stretch during high demand.
What makes WhatsApp booking useful
The biggest advantage is simplicity. Almost every smartphone user already uses WhatsApp, so there’s no learning curve. Beyond that it gives you the ease to book anytime, even outside distributor working hours with instant confirmation. There is no need to remember booking numbers or navigate IVR menus and its works on basic internet. It’s also more reliable than call-based systems that often get congested during peak hours.
Who can use it
This service is available to all Indane customers across India as long as the mobile number used on WhatsApp is registered with the LPG connection. If it’s not, you’ll need to update it through your distributor first.