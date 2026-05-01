LPG Price Hike In India: Here’s How To Book Your Indane Cylinder Instantly On WhatsApp

New Delhi: As LPG prices stay in focus, everyday services around cooking gas are quietly getting smarter. One of the most practical upgrades is WhatsApp booking for Indian Oil Corporation’s Indane customers. It cuts through the usual friction- no waiting on IVR calls, no dealer visits -just a simple message from your phone and your refill is done.

For households that rely on LPG daily, this isn’t just convenience, it’s time saved during peak routines like mornings or late evenings. The system is designed to be minimal with no app downloads, no logins, no complicated steps.

How to book your Indane gas cylinder on WhatsApp

The process is straightforward and takes under a minute if your mobile number is already registered with your LPG connection:

Save the official Indane WhatsApp number 7588888824

Open WhatsApp and start a chat with this contact

Type and send REFILL

The system automatically checks your registered details

Once verified, your refill request is placed instantly

You’ll receive a confirmation message with booking details

That’s it. No OTP juggling or menu navigation.

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Why this matters right now

This shift to digital booking can be very helpful at a time when LPG pricing is again under discussion. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 993, pushing the cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50. While domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged, the ripple effects are expected across restaurants, catering, and hospitality.

There’s also a Rs 261 hike in 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders. Meanwhile, the standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinder used by nearly 33 crore households continues at the same price, keeping some stability for home kitchens.

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In this environment, services that make access easier matter more. Faster booking means better planning, especially when delivery cycles stretch during high demand.

What makes WhatsApp booking useful

The biggest advantage is simplicity. Almost every smartphone user already uses WhatsApp, so there’s no learning curve. Beyond that it gives you the ease to book anytime, even outside distributor working hours with instant confirmation. There is no need to remember booking numbers or navigate IVR menus and its works on basic internet. It’s also more reliable than call-based systems that often get congested during peak hours.

Who can use it