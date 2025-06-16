MacBook Air M4 15-Inch Available for Under ₹85,000 In This Offline Deal: How It Works

MacBook Air M4 is now available at the lowest price since its launch. Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore, has listed the MacBook Air’s 15-inch variant at a discounted price, but if you use the right offers, you can bring down the cost to under ₹85,000 — a major drop from the original price of ₹1,24,900. Here is how the deal works.

MacBook Air M4 deal

Originally priced at ₹1,24,900, the MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) is now selling at ₹1,14,900 after a ₹10,000 discount. This is a card discount, which you will receive as cashback on using a card from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Mahindra Bank. But if you want to bring the cost down to less than ₹85,000, trade in an old, used laptop.

According to the reseller, exchanging a MacBook Air 2020 M1 (8GB/256GB) in good condition will get you an exchange value of ₹20,000 along with a bonus of ₹10,000. That means a ₹30,000 additional discount. Adding this to the price after the cashback will let you buy the MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) for ₹84,900.

However, it is worth noting that this deal is available only through India iStore's outlets across the country.

MacBook Air M4 specifications