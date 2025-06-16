MacBook Air M4 15-Inch Available for Under ₹85,000 In This Offline Deal: How It Works

Updated 16 June 2025 at 15:02 IST
MacBook Air M4 is now available at the lowest price since its launch. Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore, has listed the MacBook Air’s 15-inch variant at a discounted price, but if you use the right offers, you can bring down the cost to under ₹85,000 — a major drop from the original price of ₹1,24,900. Here is how the deal works.
Originally priced at ₹1,24,900, the MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) is now selling at ₹1,14,900 after a ₹10,000 discount. This is a card discount, which you will receive as cashback on using a card from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Mahindra Bank. But if you want to bring the cost down to less than ₹85,000, trade in an old, used laptop.
According to the reseller, exchanging a MacBook Air 2020 M1 (8GB/256GB) in good condition will get you an exchange value of ₹20,000 along with a bonus of ₹10,000. That means a ₹30,000 additional discount. Adding this to the price after the cashback will let you buy the MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) for ₹84,900.
However, it is worth noting that this deal is available only through India iStore's outlets across the country.
Launched earlier this year in March, the MacBook Air M4 was not a major upgrade over the previous generation, swapping the old M3 chip with the M4 for faster performance and better power efficiency. The new M4 variant has 16GB of RAM in the base model. Apple also upgraded ports on the MacBook Air M4 from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfer speeds and support for two external displays while the laptop screen remains active. The Center Stage camera was also enhanced to carry a 12MP sensor, but what stood out was the new Sky Blue colourway. The rest of the features remain the same as the M3 version.
Published 16 June 2025 at 15:02 IST