MacBook Air M4 Buyers Can Get ₹5,000 Discount: Here's How

Updated April 7th 2025, 21:23 IST
Apple’s latest MacBook Air model, featuring an M4 chip, is available at a discounted price. Buyers can get a discount of as much as ₹5,000. Launched last month, the MacBook Air M4 offers faster performance and better power efficiency, thanks to the new chip that debuted first on the 7th Gen iPad Pro. However, it looks the same as the last generation model.
Flipkart is selling the MacBook Air M4 at a discounted price of ₹94,900. But this is not a flat discount. It applies to online payments done using an ICICI Bank card. According to the Flipkart listing, an ICICI Bank card can slash ₹5,000, bringing the MacBook Air M4’s price down to ₹94,900.
Customers can also get up to ₹25,000 off when they trade in an old and used laptop. This discount will be on top of the estimated value of the old device. Flipkart also offers a no-cost EMI option on the MacBook Air M4 to make the deal sweeter.
The new MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple’s M4 chipset, featuring a base RAM of 16GB. The laptop comes with macOS Sequoia’s latest version, offering Apple Intelligence features in India. The MacBook Air M4 has two screen sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Both models use a Liquid Retina Display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 500 nits. Apple’s new laptop has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The MacBook Air M4 has a 12MP Center Stage Camera with support for features such as Desk View and 1080p HD video recording. The 13-inch model has a 53.8Wh battery. Apple’s MacBook Air M4 has a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio in music and videos with Dolby Atmos. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with support for charging and DisplayPort.
Published April 7th 2025, 21:23 IST