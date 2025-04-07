MacBook Air M4 Buyers Can Get ₹5,000 Discount: Here's How

Apple’s latest MacBook Air model, featuring an M4 chip, is available at a discounted price. Buyers can get a discount of as much as ₹5,000. Launched last month, the MacBook Air M4 offers faster performance and better power efficiency, thanks to the new chip that debuted first on the 7th Gen iPad Pro. However, it looks the same as the last generation model.

MacBook Air M4 deal on Flipkart

Flipkart is selling the MacBook Air M4 at a discounted price of ₹94,900. But this is not a flat discount. It applies to online payments done using an ICICI Bank card. According to the Flipkart listing, an ICICI Bank card can slash ₹5,000, bringing the MacBook Air M4’s price down to ₹94,900.

Customers can also get up to ₹25,000 off when they trade in an old and used laptop. This discount will be on top of the estimated value of the old device. Flipkart also offers a no-cost EMI option on the MacBook Air M4 to make the deal sweeter.

MacBook Air M4 specifications