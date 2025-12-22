MacBook Air M4 Drops to Less Than ₹92,000 In Latest Deal

MacBook Air with Apple’s M‑series chips has become the default choice for a lot of students, professionals and creators who want a light laptop that still handles heavy everyday workloads. The latest M4 generation pushes that further with better performance per watt, longer battery life and support for new AI‑driven features in macOS, but official pricing has kept it firmly in premium territory for most Indian buyers.

That is where retailer deals and exchange programmes start to matter. Large chains and online stores often bundle direct discounts with exchange value for older phones or laptops, effectively cutting the entry price without Apple changing the MRP. A recent offer on Vijay Sales does exactly that for the 13.6‑inch MacBook Air M4 in the 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD configuration in Sky Blue, bringing its actual cost below ₹92,000. Customers with eligible bank cards can bring it down further to less than ₹82,000.

MacBook Air M4 discount

The MacBook Air 13-inch M4 is listed at ₹91,900, representing a discount of ₹7,910 on the latest Apple laptop. Additionally, if you have an eligible bank card, you get a flat discount of ₹10,000, resulting in an effective price of ₹81,900.

MacBook Air M4 key specifications

The model on offer is the 13.6‑inch MacBook Air powered by Apple’s M4 chip, paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. The M4 is designed to offer improved CPU and GPU performance over earlier Apple Silicon generations while maintaining the Air’s focus on efficiency and silent, fanless operation.

The laptop features a 13.6‑inch Liquid Retina display with slim bezels and support for wide colour and high brightness, making it suitable for everyday productivity, streaming and light creative work. As with recent MacBook Air models, it includes a backlit keyboard, large Force Touch trackpad, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Air M4 offers USB‑C ports, support for fast charging via USB‑C power adapters, Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth for wireless peripherals, all inside a thin-and-light chassis designed for portability. For buyers looking for a balance of performance, battery life and portability without stepping up to the Pro line, this sub‑₹92,000 deal on the MacBook Air M4 significantly improves its value proposition in the Indian market.