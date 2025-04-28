MacBook Air M4 Price Drops Again: Check Out the Deal

MacBook Air M4, launched last month, is down to one of the lowest prices. Apple announced the latest version of the MacBook Air in March, upgrading the chipset to the Apple M4 for faster performance and better power efficiency. But that was it. Its design and everything else remain the same. It is a good upgrade over the M1 or M2 versions, especially with the new price.

MacBook Air M4 deal

Apple’s authorised reseller Aptronix has listed the MacBook Air M4 at a discounted price of ₹97,902, down from the launch price of ₹99,900. Over and above this discount, customers can use bank cards to shave off the price further. The deal is available through Aptronix’s website and physical stores across India.

While the discount could appeal to customers looking to buy a new MacBook Air immediately, they could hold off on the purchase for a few days. The MacBook Air M4 price has previously dropped to less than ₹92,000, and there is no reason why that offer or a better one would not pop up soon.

MacBook Air M4 specifications

The new MacBook Air M4 features Apple’s M4 chipset and comes with a standard 16GB of RAM. It runs on the latest macOS Sequoia, which brings Apple Intelligence features tailored for India. The MacBook Air M4 is offered in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch, both equipped with a Liquid Retina Display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits.