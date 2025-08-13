MacBook Pro’s OLED Upgrade Delayed Until 2027 But Here's Why Apple Might Make It Worth the Wait | Image: Pixabay

Apple fans hoping for a big MacBook Pro refresh this year might need to be a bit more patient. According to new reports, Apple is now planning to release its next-generation MacBook Pro between late 2026 and early 2027. While that’s a longer wait than many expected, the upgrades on the way could make it worth it.

One of the biggest changes will be the switch to OLED displays. Unlike the current LCD screens, OLED technology offers much deeper blacks, richer colours, and better power efficiency. This means a sharper, more vibrant screen that also uses less battery.

Alongside the new display, the MacBook Pro is also expected to come with Apple’s future M6 chip. This chip will likely be made using a more advanced process, leading to faster performance and longer battery life.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently shared that the upgraded MacBook Pro will bring a totally new design - thinner, sleeker, and more powerful. He believes this version could finally feel like a major leap forward, enough to get people excited about upgrading.

Earlier rumours suggested the new MacBook Pro would come with an M5 chip and launch by the end of 2025. But now, even trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the timeline has changed.

In a recent research note, Kuo mentioned that Apple is planning to use “high-end M5 processors” in MacBooks coming in 2026. While he didn’t name the MacBook Pro directly, it’s the only model that usually gets Apple’s high-end “Pro” and “Max” versions of chips. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, typically uses the standard M-series chips.

So, putting the pieces together, Kuo’s comments suggest that the M5-powered MacBook Pro isn’t coming until 2026, which lines up with what Gurman reported too.