Trump's 50% Tariff on India: Will iPhone 17 Prices Feel the Heat?

A big political decision might soon hit your wallet, especially if you’re planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 17.

President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on goods from India, doubling the total tariff on many Indian products to 50%. This move comes after India continued to buy oil from Russia, something the US is not happy about.

Why does this matter to iPhone users? Because, Apple now makes a lot of iPhones in India.

Will iPhone Prices Go Up?

Right now, iPhones are not directly affected by the new tariffs. But that could change very soon. The US government is reviewing the list of products, and smartphones may be added in the coming weeks or months.

If that happens, iPhone prices could jump by $50 to $300, depending on the model. Apple may try to cover some of the cost, but not all. So yes, your next iPhone might get more expensive.

Why Apple Makes iPhones in India

Apple moved a lot of iPhone production from China to India to avoid earlier trade issues and reduce risks. India became a key part of Apple’s supply chain - especially for base models sold in the US.

But now, with India possibly facing higher tariffs, that plan is under pressure.

Apple’s Big Move: Building iPhones in the US

To stay ahead of trouble, Apple just announced a massive $100 billion investment in US manufacturing. A big part of this includes expanding a glass factory in Kentucky that will now make all iPhone and Apple Watch glass worldwide.

This move is likely Apple’s way of getting on the good side of the US government and avoiding future tariff pain.

What Should You Expect?

If smartphones stay exempt, iPhone 17 prices may remain normal.

If tariffs are extended, expect higher prices, maybe by this fall.

Apple is speeding up plans to make iPhones in Vietnam and the US, just to avoid future surprises.