Maharashtra Government Announces Partnership With Elon Musk's Starlink for Satellite-Based Connectivity in State

Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to formally partner with Starlink for satellite-based connectivity, with the government signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Mumbai in the presence of Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer. The state said the collaboration will bring broadband to remote and underserved regions, covering government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure under its Digital Maharashtra mission. Districts named for early focus include Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim, with the programme framed as a push for last‑mile access and resilience for services such as schools, health centres, disaster response, and coastal operations.​

According to the announcement, the pact positions Maharashtra to lead India’s satellite-enabled digital infrastructure, aligning with national connectivity goals and complementing ongoing EV, coastal development, and disaster‑management initiatives. The state also highlighted that Starlink holds a GMPCS licence from the Department of Telecommunications, paving the way for lawful service rollout once remaining commercial and deployment clearances are addressed. The government’s posts emphasised speed of deployment to difficult terrain where fibre is costly or slow to build out.​

Operational details shared alongside the announcement point to phased deployment and state‑level coordination with district administrations, with Starlink expected to support gateway and network readiness as services scale. While commercial tariffs and timelines for public subscriptions were not detailed in the state posts, the LoI indicates priority connectivity for public assets first, followed by broader community access in selected blocks. The Chief Minister’s office framed the move as a “giant leap” toward future‑ready infrastructure, adding that the partnership sets a benchmark for grassroots delivery under Digital India.​

With satellite internet, Maharashtra aims to overcome right‑of‑way and backhaul constraints that limit fibre and 4G/5G in forested, hilly, or sparsely populated areas. The administration said the arrangement will aid tele‑education, tele‑health, e‑governance, and emergency communications, while offering redundancy when terrestrial networks fail. Next steps include district‑wise site surveys, service activation at priority public institutions, and subsequent expansion based on performance metrics and community needs. However, the rollout is subject to regulatory approvals, which Starlink has yet to secure.

