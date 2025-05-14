Major Airtel Outage Hits Multiple Regions Across India: Users Left Without Signal or Internet for Hours 

Thousands of consumers in India lost signal and internet connection on May 13 due to a major outage in Airtel's mobile network services. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, the problem started at about 7:00 PM and lasted for a few hours, reaching its peak at about 8:45 PM.

At the height of the interruption, there was a dramatic increase in customer complaints, as seen by the outage graph. More than 8,000 reports were received. The following percentages of complaints were connected to mobile phones: 15% mobile internet, and 20% to no signal, according to data from Downdetector.

Airtel customers vented their frustrations online, but the telecom firm failed to issue an official statement or offer an explanation for the outage, which just added fuel to the fire. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana were among the southern states that were impacted. In the latest update, the service has been restored.

The most outspoken users were from the cities of Kozhikode, Erode, Thrissur, and Chennai. According to Nidhas V M of Thrissur, Kerala, Airtel was unavailable for almost five hours in his area. The total network blackout has been going on since 8:00 PM, according to Saleem Kader Mohideen of Ashok Nagar, Chennai. He said he couldn't even reach his son in Hosur, who had also reported an outage. “Airtel has not resolved this issue, nor any statement from the Airtel Authorities," he continued.

An outage that lasted two hours in Kozhikode, Kerala, was reported by user Shana, while a total blackout in Tamil Nadu was described by user Saravanakumar Sadhasivam of Erode district.

Users depending on mobile data for work or critical services were particularly hit hard by the outage, which not only affected personal communication but also damaged company operations. Some users said they had no choice but to switch networks or wait impatiently for services to come back up.