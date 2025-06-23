Major Nothing Phone 3 Leak Reveals Full Design Ahead of July 1 Launch

Nothing Phone 3 rumours have revealed several details, including the upcoming smartphone’s features, hardware, and design. The company's chief, Carl Pei, previously confirmed some of them and even hinted at what the Phone 3 would cost. A major leak has now spilled Nothing Phone 3’s full look ahead of launch on July 1, leaving nothing to the imagination.

A tipster who goes by @Gadgetsdata on X (formerly Twitter) has shared the entire design of the Nothing Phone 3 in a photo, confirming the death of the Glyph lighting interface in favour of a new Glyph matrix design. The Nothing Phone 3 has used a dot matrix panel in the top right corner of its back panel. It will light up in different patterns for notifications, calls, and other alerts. While this functionality is the same as the Glyph lighting system, the new dot matrix design allows you to use different symbols and animations to represent these alerts. Moreover, Pei previously said you could play Pac-Man on this panel.

While the actual utility of the dot matrix design, especially over the previous lighting mechanism, remains to be seen, killing its standout Glyph design is a bold move for Nothing. The placement and implementation of the new dot matrix may not appeal to most customers and fans who have repeatedly praised the company for giving its smartphone users a new way to interact with notifications and alerts.

The leaked photo of the Nothing Phone 3 also shows three cameras in the top left and a wireless charging coil in the centre. The smartphone retains the transparent aesthetics, so the overhaul does not seem like a striking detour from the company’s special design language.