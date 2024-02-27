Advertisement

Zuckerberg meets Fumio Kishida: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) issues, as part of Zuckerberg's tour through Asia. Zuckerberg described the conversation as "good" and "productive," focusing on AI and the future of technology. The meeting took place at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo, where Zuckerberg briefly addressed reporters before departing, declining to take questions.

This meeting follows reports indicating Zuckerberg's planned visit to South Korea later in the month to further discuss AI, including potential meetings with Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently confirmed Zuckerberg's intention to visit South Korea.

Japan has been actively pursuing advancements in AI development, with both the government and private sector making significant efforts in this field. Prime Minister Kishida has previously engaged with prominent figures in the AI industry, including meetings with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.

