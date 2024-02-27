Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Mark Zuckerberg meets Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

This meeting follows reports indicating Zuckerberg's planned visit to South Korea later in the month to further discuss AI.

Business Desk
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Zuckerberg meets Fumio Kishida: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) issues, as part of Zuckerberg's tour through Asia. Zuckerberg described the conversation as "good" and "productive," focusing on AI and the future of technology. The meeting took place at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo, where Zuckerberg briefly addressed reporters before departing, declining to take questions.

This meeting follows reports indicating Zuckerberg's planned visit to South Korea later in the month to further discuss AI, including potential meetings with Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Advertisement

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently confirmed Zuckerberg's intention to visit South Korea.

Japan has been actively pursuing advancements in AI development, with both the government and private sector making significant efforts in this field. Prime Minister Kishida has previously engaged with prominent figures in the AI industry, including meetings with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

18 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Irani calls for industry shift to women's ambition

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika’s 8-Page Long Pre-Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. India finish runners-up in Turkish Women's Cup, lose 1-0 to Kosovo

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. US stock futures steady ahead of key economic reports

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. 'Thank you so much Modi sir': Mohammed Shami overwhelmed by PM's message

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo