Updated 23 March 2026 at 11:21 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Testing an AI Agent Designed to Take On the Role of CEO
Sundar Pichai recently warned that AI could replace him as Google’s CEO within a year, and Mark Zuckerberg is already testing an AI agent to handle his leadership duties at Meta. At the same time, OpenAI is refocusing on core projects, Anthropic is battling the Pentagon over military use of AI, and Meta is building its “Second Brain” to organize company knowledge showing how the world’s biggest tech companies are racing to put AI at the very center of corporate power.
New Delhi: When Google’s Sundar Pichai recently remarked that artificial intelligence might replace him within a year, it sounded like a half-joke, half-warning. But Mark Zuckerberg appears to be taking that possibility seriously. The Meta chief is reportedly testing an AI agent designed to help him with his CEO duties, according to The Wall Street Journal. The project is still in its training phase, yet it has already begun reshaping how information moves inside Meta.
Instead of waiting for updates from multiple teams, Zuckerberg can now ask the agent to retrieve answers instantly. This tool is meant to streamline decision-making, cutting through layers of coordination that normally slow down a company of Meta’s size. In other words, Zuckerberg is experimenting with what could become a digital co-CEO.
Meta’s “Second Brain”
Alongside the CEO agent, Meta is building another ambitious tool internally nicknamed “Second Brain.” This system is designed to search and organise company documents and project data, and it has already been adopted widely by employees. Other AI tools, such as “My Claw,” are also being tested to access chat logs and work files. Together, these projects show Meta’s determination to embed AI into the very core of its operations.
Zuckerberg has made clear that Meta’s future depends on AI. The company is investing tens of billions of dollars into infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers across the United States. By 2026, Meta’s AI spending is expected to reach well over $100 billion, nearly double what it invested last year.
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While Meta builds its “Second Brain,” OpenAI has been refocusing its strategy. After a turbulent period marked by leadership changes and side projects, the company is now concentrating on its core AI products. It plans to double its workforce to 8,000 by 2026, with most new hires in engineering and research.
OpenAI’s recent innovations include Sora, a text-to-video generator, and new versions of GPT. The company is also investing heavily in infrastructure, with plans to spend hundreds of billions over the next decade. Its partnerships with Amazon and other tech giants highlight how central OpenAI has become in shaping the AI ecosystem.
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From Pichai’s warning to Zuckerberg’s experiments, from OpenAI’s refocus to Anthropic’s resistance, one thing is clear, it is clear that AI is no longer just a tool. It is becoming a decision-maker, a strategist, and potentially even a leader. The question now is not whether AI will transform business, but whether it will transform leadership itself. If CEOs can be replaced or at least assisted by AI, the corporate world may soon look very different.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 11:21 IST