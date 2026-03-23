Mark Zuckerberg Testing an AI Agent Designed to Take On the Role of CEO

New Delhi: When Google’s Sundar Pichai recently remarked that artificial intelligence might replace him within a year, it sounded like a half-joke, half-warning. But Mark Zuckerberg appears to be taking that possibility seriously. The Meta chief is reportedly testing an AI agent designed to help him with his CEO duties, according to The Wall Street Journal. The project is still in its training phase, yet it has already begun reshaping how information moves inside Meta.

Instead of waiting for updates from multiple teams, Zuckerberg can now ask the agent to retrieve answers instantly. This tool is meant to streamline decision-making, cutting through layers of coordination that normally slow down a company of Meta’s size. In other words, Zuckerberg is experimenting with what could become a digital co-CEO.

Meta’s “Second Brain”

Alongside the CEO agent, Meta is building another ambitious tool internally nicknamed “Second Brain.” This system is designed to search and organise company documents and project data, and it has already been adopted widely by employees. Other AI tools, such as “My Claw,” are also being tested to access chat logs and work files. Together, these projects show Meta’s determination to embed AI into the very core of its operations.

Zuckerberg has made clear that Meta’s future depends on AI. The company is investing tens of billions of dollars into infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers across the United States. By 2026, Meta’s AI spending is expected to reach well over $100 billion, nearly double what it invested last year.

Advertisement

While Meta builds its “Second Brain,” OpenAI has been refocusing its strategy. After a turbulent period marked by leadership changes and side projects, the company is now concentrating on its core AI products. It plans to double its workforce to 8,000 by 2026, with most new hires in engineering and research.

OpenAI’s recent innovations include Sora, a text-to-video generator, and new versions of GPT. The company is also investing heavily in infrastructure, with plans to spend hundreds of billions over the next decade. Its partnerships with Amazon and other tech giants highlight how central OpenAI has become in shaping the AI ecosystem.

Advertisement