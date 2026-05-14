IMD New Monsoon Forecast System Explained: How AI-powered Technology Will Predict Rainfall 4 Weeks in Advance

India’s weather forecasting system is getting a major artificial intelligence upgrade. India Meteorological Department has launched a new AI-powered monsoon forecasting platform that can predict rainfall patterns and monsoon movement up to four weeks in advance. The new system, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marks one of India’s biggest pushes towards AI-driven weather prediction and hyper-local forecasting.

The platform has been developed jointly by IMD, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting. The government says the technology will help farmers, disaster management teams, local administrations and citizens make faster and smarter decisions during changing weather conditions.

AI Models, Radar Networks and Satellites Power the New Forecast System

Unlike traditional weather forecasts that mainly depend on standard computer models, the new system combines artificial intelligence, extended-range weather prediction and statistical forecasting methods. Every Wednesday, the platform will generate forecasts showing how the monsoon is expected to move across different parts of India over the next four weeks.

The system has initially been designed for 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts. Forecasts will be distributed through the Agriculture Ministry’s existing farmer communication network.

Officials say the AI system studies massive volumes of weather data collected from Doppler radars, satellites, automatic weather stations and rainfall monitoring systems. It then identifies patterns and predicts rainfall behaviour with far greater local accuracy.

Advertisement

IMD’s Hyperlocal Forecasting Push Begins With Uttar Pradesh Pilot

Alongside the monsoon forecasting platform, the government also launched a new high-resolution rainfall forecasting system for Uttar Pradesh as a pilot project. This service can generate rainfall forecasts at a 1-kilometre resolution up to 10 days in advance. In simple terms, forecasts can now become highly localised, even at village and neighborhood levels.

The forecasting model uses AI-driven downscaling technology, which converts larger weather prediction models into highly detailed local forecasts. According to the government, the system combines data from automatic rain gauges, Doppler weather radars, satellites and weather stations to improve precision.

Advertisement

Why AI Forecasting Matters as Weather Turns More Extreme

India has been witnessing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns in recent years, including flash floods, heatwaves, unseasonal rainfall and stronger cyclones. Experts say older forecasting methods alone are no longer enough to deal with rapidly changing climate conditions. The government believes the new AI tools will improve planning in sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, water management, renewable energy, urban development and disaster response.

Farmers, for example, may receive more accurate guidance on sowing crops, irrigation timing, pesticide spraying and harvesting schedules. Officials also say the system could strengthen emergency preparedness during severe weather events by helping authorities issue earlier and more precise warnings.

Mission Mausam and India’s Expanding Weather-Tech Infrastructure

Speaking during the launch event in New Delhi, Jitendra Singh said India’s forecasting systems have improved sharply over the last decade because of better radar coverage, stronger computing systems and expanded digital weather infrastructure. He noted that India had only around 16 to 17 Doppler weather radars nearly a decade ago, while the number has now increased to about 50. Another 50 radars are planned under the government’s Mission Mausam program.

According to the minister, forecast accuracy for severe weather events has improved by nearly 40 per cent in recent years, while cyclone tracking systems have also become more precise.