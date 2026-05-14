Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts 41°C+ Temperature As Heatwave Conditions Continue Across NCR

New Delhi: After a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms brought temporary respite to residents, the national capital is once again staring at rising temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave-like conditions over the coming days.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed gusty winds, light rain and hailstorms on Wednesday evening, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures by nearly 10 degrees Celsius in several areas.

Strong winds reaching up to 98 kmph swept across the city, disrupting traffic movement and delaying flights in some areas. However, the relief is expected to be short-lived.

According to IMD forecasts, maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to climb steadily again, with the mercury expected to touch around 42 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Weather officials have also warned that dry and hot northwesterly winds could intensify heatwave conditions across the capital and adjoining NCR regions.

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The IMD has simultaneously issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for parts of Delhi-NCR even as daytime temperatures continue to remain above normal. The fluctuating weather pattern is being linked to ongoing pre-monsoon activity affecting several northern states.

Several areas including Green Park, Dhaula Kuan, Uttam Nagar and Moti Bagh reported hailstorm activity during Wednesday night’s weather change. Residents across Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad also experienced rain accompanied by strong winds.

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